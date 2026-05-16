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Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Play Blue Jays On May 16

Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mize has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mize is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday, April 28 when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

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