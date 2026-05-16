Casey Mize And Tigers Play Blue Jays On May 16

Mize is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday, April 28 when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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