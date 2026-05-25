Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 25

Jensen is hitting for a .232 BA, .320 OBP and .397 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 20 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Mariners.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.61 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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