Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Tigers On May 10

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .313 OBP and .402 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 16 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Tigers.

Brenan Hanifee will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.