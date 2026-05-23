Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 23

Jensen is hitting for a .228 BA, .317 OBP and .393 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 19 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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