Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 6

Jensen is hitting for a .222 BA, .309 OBP and .407 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 14 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.