Carlos Rodon And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 10
Carlos Rodon will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Rodon has -168 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodon went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.