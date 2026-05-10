Carlos Rodon And Yankees Take On Brewers On May 10

Rodon went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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