Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19

Narvaez is hitting for a .225 BA, .289 OBP and .348 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 10 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Bailey Falter will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.