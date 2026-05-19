Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19
Carlos Narvaez and the Boston Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Narvaez is hitting for a .225 BA, .289 OBP and .348 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 10 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Bailey Falter will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.