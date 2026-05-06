Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Braves On May 6

Raleigh is hitting for a .180 BA, .265 OBP and .368 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 13 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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