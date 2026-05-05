Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Braves On May 5

Raleigh is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .380 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 13 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Bryce Elder (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 1.88 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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