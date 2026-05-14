Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Astros On May 14
Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .243 OBP and .317 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 16 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Mike Burrows (2-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.