Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Astros On May 11

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .244 OBP and .329 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 13 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Peter Lambert (2-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.