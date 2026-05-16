Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Orioles On May 16

Cavalli is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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