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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Orioles On May 16

Cade Cavalli will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cavalli is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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