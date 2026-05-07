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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Twins On May 7

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Abrams has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .299 BA, .401 OBP and .559 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .960, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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