C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Twins On May 7

Abrams is hitting for a .299 BA, .401 OBP and .559 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .960, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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