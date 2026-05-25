C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Guardians On May 25

Abrams is hitting for a .289 BA, .382 OBP and .536 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Tanner Bibee (0-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.