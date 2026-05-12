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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Marlins On May 12

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will face the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .259 BA, .313 OBP and .556 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 30 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Buxton has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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