Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Guardians On May 9

Buxton is hitting for a .255 BA, .307 OBP and .542 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 28 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Buxton has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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