Byron Buxton And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 3

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .315 OBP and .542 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 25 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.