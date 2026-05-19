Byron Buxton And Twins Play Astros On May 19

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .319 OBP and .580 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last action (on May 13 against the Marlins) he went 2 for 4 with two home runs and two RBIs.

The Astros are sending Lance McCullers (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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