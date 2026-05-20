Bryce Miller And Mariners Play White Sox On May 20

Miller is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up just one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.