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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Play White Sox On May 20

Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Miller is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up just one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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