Bryce Miller And Mariners Face White Sox On May 19
Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Miller has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Miller is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.