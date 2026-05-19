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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Face White Sox On May 19

Bryce Miller will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Miller has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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