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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Red Sox On May 14

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .360 OBP and .532 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 25 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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