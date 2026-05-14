Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Red Sox On May 14

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .360 OBP and .532 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 25 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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