FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Guardians On May 23

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .357 OBP and .527 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 29 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News