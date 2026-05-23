Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Guardians On May 23

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .357 OBP and .527 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 29 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.