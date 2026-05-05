Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Athletics On May 5

Harper is hitting for a .271 BA, .362 OBP and .519 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Luis Severino (2-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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