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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 16

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 4-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up just one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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