Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 16

Elder is 4-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up just one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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