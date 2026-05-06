Bryce Elder And Braves Play Mariners On May 6

Elder is 3-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.