FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Play Mariners On May 6

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Elder is 3-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News