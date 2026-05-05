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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Mariners On May 5

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Elder has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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