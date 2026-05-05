Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Mariners On May 5

Elder is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.