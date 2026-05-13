Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 13
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Reynolds is hitting for a .248 BA, .396 OBP and .393 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 27 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.