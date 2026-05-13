Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 13

Reynolds is hitting for a .248 BA, .396 OBP and .393 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 27 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

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