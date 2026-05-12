Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Face Rockies On May 12

Reynolds is hitting for a .246 BA, .393 OBP and .394 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 27 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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