Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On May 1

Reynolds is hitting for a .246 BA, .387 OBP and .377 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 21 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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