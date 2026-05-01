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Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates • #10 LF

Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On May 1

Bryan Reynolds and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Friday, May 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Reynolds has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Reynolds is hitting for a .246 BA, .387 OBP and .377 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 21 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Reynolds

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