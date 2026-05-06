Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 6

Reynolds is hitting for a .252 BA, .400 OBP and .417 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 26 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.