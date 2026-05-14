Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On May 14

Turang is hitting for a .295 BA, .414 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Turang has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-1) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

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