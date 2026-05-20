Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Cubs On May 20

Turang is hitting for a .292 BA, .413 OBP and .497 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Turang has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.