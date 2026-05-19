Brice Matthews And Astros Square Off Against Twins On May 19

Matthews is hitting for a .207 BA, .262 OBP and .362 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 13 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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