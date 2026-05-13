Brice Matthews And Astros Face Mariners On May 13

Matthews is hitting for a .194 BA, .255 OBP and .387 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.

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