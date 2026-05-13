Brice Matthews And Astros Face Mariners On May 13
Brice Matthews and the Houston Astros will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Matthews has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Matthews is hitting for a .194 BA, .255 OBP and .387 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.
Bryce Miller gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.