Brett Baty And Mets Take On Reds On May 26

Baty is hitting for a .236 BA, .309 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 20 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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