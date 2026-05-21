Brett Baty And Mets Face Nationals On May 21

Baty is hitting for a .233 BA, .305 OBP and .356 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 19 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.