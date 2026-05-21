Brett Baty And Mets Face Nationals On May 21
Brett Baty and his New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Baty has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Baty is hitting for a .233 BA, .305 OBP and .356 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 19 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.