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Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 18

Brett Baty and his New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Baty has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .231 BA, .305 OBP and .343 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

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