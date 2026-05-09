Brett Baty And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 8

Baty is hitting for a .212 BA, .282 OBP and .308 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 14 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Baty has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson (1-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.61 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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