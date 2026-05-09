FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On May 8

Brett Baty and his New York Mets will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, May 8 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Baty has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .212 BA, .282 OBP and .308 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 14 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Baty has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Ryne Nelson (1-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.61 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News