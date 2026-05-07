Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Phillies On May 7

Rooker is hitting for a .160 BA, .235 OBP and .293 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored seven runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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