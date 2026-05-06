Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Phillies On May 6

Rooker is hitting for a .153 BA, .222 OBP and .278 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored seven runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.

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