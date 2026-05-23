Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Padres On May 23

Rooker is hitting for a .203 BA, .285 OBP and .376 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 12 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

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