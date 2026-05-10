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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 10

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rooker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .195 BA, .273 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored nine runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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