Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 10

Rooker is hitting for a .195 BA, .273 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored nine runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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