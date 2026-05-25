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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Mariners On May 25

Brent Rooker and the Athletics will take on the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, May 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .199 BA, .284 OBP and .368 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 12 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (1-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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