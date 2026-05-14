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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Cardinals On May 14

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .188 BA, .279 OBP and .354 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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