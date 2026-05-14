Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Cardinals On May 14

Rooker is hitting for a .188 BA, .279 OBP and .354 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.

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