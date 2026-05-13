Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Cardinals On May 13

Rooker is hitting for a .185 BA, .280 OBP and .359 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored nine runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (2-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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