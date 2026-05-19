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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 19

Brent Rooker and the Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Rooker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .190 BA, .273 OBP and .362 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 10 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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