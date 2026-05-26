Braxton Fulford And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On May 26
Braxton Fulford and his Colorado Rockies will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Fulford has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fulford is hitting for a .154 BA, .214 OBP and .385 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored four runs. In 14 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Fulford has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.
Eric Lauer (1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.