Braxton Fulford And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 21

Fulford is hitting for a .222 BA, .300 OBP and .556 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored four runs. In 10 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Fulford has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.