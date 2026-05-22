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Braxton Fulford
Colorado Rockies

Braxton Fulford

Colorado Rockies • #37 C

Braxton Fulford And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 21

Braxton Fulford and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Fulford has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Fulford is hitting for a .222 BA, .300 OBP and .556 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored four runs. In 10 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Fulford has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Fulford

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