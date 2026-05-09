Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Giants On May 9

Ashcraft is 1-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.