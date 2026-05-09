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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Square Off Against Giants On May 9

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Ashcraft has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 1-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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