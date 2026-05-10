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Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft

Pittsburgh Pirates • #35 RP

Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Giants On May 10

Braxton Ashcraft will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Ashcraft is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Braxton Ashcraft

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