Braxton Ashcraft And Pirates Play Giants On May 10

Ashcraft is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.